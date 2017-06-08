Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:09
Snaige fined for failing to act in interests of all shareholders
"The essence of the infringement is that Snaige's managers failed to take into account the interests of the company itself and its minority shareholders," Vytautas Valvonis, director of the central bank's Supervision Service, said in a press release on Friday.
"The company violated the provisions of the Law on Securities and disregarded our instructions to rectify the irregularities," he added.
According to the Bank of Lithuania, companies related to Russia's Polair Group, Snaige's majority shareholder, since mid-2012 have not been paying interest on loans, totaling 11.92 million euros as of Sept. 30, 2017, provided to them by Snaige. The money is not used for the company's needs and for the benefit of all of its shareholders. Also, Snaige has taken out a loan for the benefit of companies related to the majority shareholder and is paying interest on the loan from its own resources.
In violation of international accounting standards, Snaige used a part of its revaluation reserve to cover accrued losses, thus reducing the reserve by 3.17 million euros. Nevertheless, the management board proposed to pay dividends to shareholders. Some 0.87 million euros, or 91.1% of the total dividend payment, went to companies related to Polair, the central bank said.
Snaige will have to rectify the breaches, it added.
The refrigerator producer, which is quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, posted 244,000 euros in consolidated net losses for the first three quarters of 2017 as its consolidated revenue for the period fell by 2.3% to 30.787 million euros.
- 05.02.2018 In 2017, industrial output in Latvia grew by 8.5%
- 05.02.2018 LatRosTrans reports 6% drop in transportation of oil products in 2017
- 05.02.2018 EU grants EUR 17 mln for Lithuania-Russia border projects
- 05.02.2018 Латвийского поставщика питания Kindercatering подозревают во вспышке сальмонеллеза в детских садах
- 05.02.2018 Swedish Eastnine to acquire Latvia’s Alojas Biznesa Centrs for EUR 24.8 mln
- 05.02.2018 В Беларуси за взятки судят бывшего сотрудника Tieto Latvia
- 05.02.2018 Crime rate in 2017 decreased by 7% in Estonia
- 05.02.2018 Викинг увеличил грузооборот на 37% в 2017 году
- 05.02.2018 Экс-глава Novatours в Эстонии назвал положение дел в компании подозрительным
- 05.02.2018 Чеки США с весны нельзя будет обналичить в Литве