EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 03.02.2018, 01:37
Euroapotheca cleared to buy Swedish pharmacy chain
Euroapotheca, which is part of Vilniaus Prekyba (VP), one of Lithuania's biggest
business groups, said on Friday that it had received the green light from
Sweden's competition authority to buy 100 percent of shares in Apoteksgruppen i
Sverige Holding (AGHAB), a company that provides franchise services to 189
pharmacies operating under the Apoteksgruppen brand, from the Swedish
government.
The Lithuanian company expects to finalize the deal next week.
The competition authority also allowed Euroapotheca
to purchase 156 of Apoteksgruppen's privately-owned pharmacies, with the deal
expected to be closed by the end of the first quarter.
The Swedish government has said that Euroapotheca
will pay 1,694 million Swedish kroner (EUR 170.7 mln) for 100 percent of shares
in AGHAB and its franchise services. The Lithuanian company would not say how
much money will be paid to the private owners of individual pharmacies.
Once closed, the deals will see Euroapotheca
become the fourth largest player in the Swedish pharmacy retail market, running
a chain of 159 pharmacies and providing franchise services to 30 independent
pharmacies that will continue to operate under the Apoteksgruppen franchise.
- 02.02.2018 Экс-председателя правления LDz logistika в Польше подозревают в уклонении от налогов на 48 млн. евро
- 02.02.2018 В Нарву переедут пять госучреждений
- 02.02.2018 В Вильнюсе открылся новый рынок
- 02.02.2018 New container transport line “Poland-Finland Express” launches operation in Riga Port
- 02.02.2018 В Польше запретят торговлю по воскресеньям с 1 марта
- 02.02.2018 Литва стала лидером по приросту цен на промпродукцию в Балтии
- 02.02.2018 Latvia is one of successful examples of cooperation among EU institutions and member states in energy
- 02.02.2018 В Рижском порту начинает работу новая линия контейнерных перевозок Poland-Finland Express
- 02.02.2018 Lithuanian hotels' revenue on upward track
- 02.02.2018 Most work accidents registered at wood processing companies in 2017 in Latvia