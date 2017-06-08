Agriculture, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Estonian minister: EU's Common Agricultural Policy must become simpler
"The idea proposed in CAP's notice to give greater responsibility to
member states is welcome. Amendments must carry a clear objective, that is to
make the policy simpler," Tamm said in a press release.
"We support the schedule compiled by Bulgaria for handling CAP topics.
The European Commission is compiling the draft of a new CAP regulation,
hopefully the debate of the ministers will issue a clear message to the
commissioner on what the member states expect from the future of the Common
Agricultural Policy. In a situation, where the budget resources are more and
more limited, we must indicate why the use of public money in agriculture and
rural development is justified," Tamm said.
As follow-up action of the notice, the European Commission will
publish a broad-based impact assessment and a legislative proposal of a new
Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) can be expected in May, which will
stipulate the budget of the next budget period, including the CAP budget.
In addition, the main points to be handled at the meeting include the
situation on the agricultural products market and agricultural trade. Other
points to be discussed include the situation of the sugar market and the pork
market, while the European Commission and the French delegation will give an
overview of the conference held in Paris in December, the main topic of which
was the dangerous plant bacteria Xylella fastidiosa.
The first unofficial discussions of the next period's CAP were launched in
May 2016 at an informal meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council held
in the framework of the Dutch EU presidency. The official discussions of
the next budget period were launched with a public consultation, which started
on Feb. 2, 2017 and lasted 12 weeks.
The European Commission in July 2017 held a high-level conference of
interest groups to sum up the results of the consultation. In addition, the
informal meeting of ministers focused on risk management and held in Tallinn in
September gave a significant input from the Council for issues concerning the
future of CAP. Topics concerning the future of CAP were also discussed at a
meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in October. The council's
meeting in December introduced the European Commission's notice to the
member states and the first exchange of opinions concerning the notice took
place.
The meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council on Monday will be
attended by deputy secretary general for agricultural and rural life policies Marko Gorban, deputy secretary general
for fisheries policy and foreign affairs Olavi
Petron, and head of the ministry's European Union affairs department Madis Partel.
