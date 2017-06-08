EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Viciunu Grupe buys distribution company in France
"According to our calculations, the move should help pull up Viciunu Grupe's sales in the wealthy country of 65 million consumers and deep traditions of fish and seafood by over 50% in the next few years," Sarunas Matijosaitis, CEO of the group, said in a press release.
In his words, CSF France currently occupies around 10 -15% of France's surimi market, however, Viciunu Grupe intends to broaden the portfolio of products sold via the company to include salmon, herring, fish fingers, ravioli, etc.
Mindaugas Snicorius, communication chief at Viciunu Grupe, told BNS that the shares of CSF France had been purchased from five French citizens and a commercial bank.
In operation for 17 years, CSF France has become Viciunu Grupe's 19th distribution company abroad.
