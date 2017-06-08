Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.12.2017, 14:52
Healthcare expenses in Estonia up 6.9% on year in 2016
Estonia's healthcare expenses per person last year were still smaller than
those of a number of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) countries, making up 1,072 euros or a half of the OECD average, the
National Institute for Health Development (TAI) said.
The share of the public sector was 811 euros, while the share of households
was 243 euros. The public sector added 6.8% of resources to healthcare, while
households increased their expenses on healthcare slightly less, by 5.9%. In
euros, this means that the public sector added 51 euros to the health services
of every person and the person themselves spent 14 euros more than the year
before.
The increase in expenses occurred not as much due to an increase in the
volume or quality of services, but rather due to inflation. Healthcare expenses
at constant prices decreased 0.6%.
People are still spending the most on dental care, on average 69 euros a
year per person. This is followed by prescription medicine with 52 euros and
over the counter medicines with 39 euros. People paid altogether 34 euros for
various ambulatory and day care. Dental care expenses have been the largest
expenses of households since 2013.
- 02.12.2018 IMMER Digital: an innovative approach to manufacturing flexible packaging
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 29.12.2017 In Q3, exports of services amounted to EUR 2.2 bln, imports – EUR 1.3 bln in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 In November, retail trade turnover in Latvia rose by 4.7%
- 29.12.2017 Construction costs in November grew by 0.4% in Latvia
- 29.12.2017 House of the Blackheads in Tallinn has to be returned to the brotherhood
- 29.12.2017 Tricky hiring system pushes Ukrainians into shadow in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 Russia asks to enforce more than EUR 20 mln from airBaltic in relation to bankrupt Investbank