Healthcare expenses in Estonia up 6.9% on year in 2016

Estonia's healthcare expenses in 2016 increased 6.9% on year, while expenses at constant prices decreased 0.6%, reports LETA/BNS.

Estonia's healthcare expenses per person last year were still smaller than those of a number of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, making up 1,072 euros or a half of the OECD average, the National Institute for Health Development (TAI) said.

The share of the public sector was 811 euros, while the share of households was 243 euros. The public sector added 6.8% of resources to healthcare, while households increased their expenses on healthcare slightly less, by 5.9%. In euros, this means that the public sector added 51 euros to the health services of every person and the person themselves spent 14 euros more than the year before.

The increase in expenses occurred not as much due to an increase in the volume or quality of services, but rather due to inflation. Healthcare expenses at constant prices decreased 0.6%.

People are still spending the most on dental care, on average 69 euros a year per person. This is followed by prescription medicine with 52 euros and over the counter medicines with 39 euros. People paid altogether 34 euros for various ambulatory and day care. Dental care expenses have been the largest expenses of households since 2013.