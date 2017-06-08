Resident doctors' salaries in Lithuania to rise by 10% in January

Resident doctors' salaries in Lithuania will be raised by 10% starting in January2018, writes LETA/BNS.

The government on Wednesday approved the basic salary coefficient at 3.5 for junior residents and at 4 for senior residents, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry estimates that the monthly salary of a junior resident will rise from 390.5 euros to 463.75 euros and that of a senior resident will go up from 497 euros to 530 euros.

The government allocated an additional 1.4 million euros in budget funds for the pay rise.

The parliament earlier this week did not back a larger increase in resident doctors' salaries proposed by conservative lawmakers.