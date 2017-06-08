Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:29
Resident doctors' salaries in Lithuania to rise by 10% in January
BC, Vilnius, 21.12.2017.Print version
Resident doctors' salaries in Lithuania will be raised by 10% starting in January2018, writes LETA/BNS.
The government on Wednesday approved the basic salary coefficient at 3.5
for junior residents and at 4 for senior residents, the Health Ministry said.
The ministry estimates that the monthly salary of a junior resident will
rise from 390.5 euros to 463.75 euros and that of a senior resident will go up
from 497 euros to 530 euros.
The government allocated an additional 1.4 million euros in budget funds
for the pay rise.
The parliament earlier this week did not back a larger increase in resident
doctors' salaries proposed by conservative lawmakers.
Other articles:
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 В Беларуси декретом вводят цифровую экономику и легализацию криптовалют
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025