EC grants EUR 9.2 mln to Lithuanian farmers, 3.46 mln to Latvian
The rainfall devastated crops during the harvesting period in August
through October, with extreme damages reported by farmers in eastern Lithuania.
The European Commission earmarked a total of 15 million euros to the three
Baltic states and Finland. All four countries will be allowed to add the same
size of national contributions. The aid is to be used by the end of September
2018.
According to the government's calculations, the damages incurred by
Lithuanian farmers could be around 40 million euros, while farmers say the
damage was a few times higher.
Agriculture Minister Rolandas
Taraskevicius dubbed the Brussels decision as a sign of solidarity,
however, noted that the damages incurred by Lithuania's farmers were much
bigger.
"We see this as the European Commission's sign of solidarity with the
farmers. Of course, the damages that we have calculated and that are
accumulating are far bigger. We realize that the EC could not and did not plan
on compensating the damages in full," Taraskevicius told BNS.
In his words, farmers should receive the support by this fall. National
support is not envisaged at the moment, however, the possibility is not ruled
out.
"There is nothing envisaged in this year's budget, we will look during
the course of the year (…). We are working with the crisis management fund and
plan to open intensive consultations with our social partners in January
through February. We will provide a few models, as we're talking about
contribution of farmers to the fund," Taraskevicius said.
The government turned to the European Commission over the damages in
October.
The
Commission is aware of these particularly unfortunate conditions and is therefore
delivering on the promise made by President Juncker to provide support to the affected farmers, the Commission
said.
The aid
provided to Latvia is part of an aid package of EUR 15 million distributed
among the three Baltic states and Finland. All four Member States will be
allowed to pay a 100 percent top-up on the EU funds received. Member States
have until September 30, 2018, to use the aid provided.
As reported,
the Latvian Agricultural Ministry had turned to the European Commission with a
request to provide financial assistance from the EU Solidarity Fund to deal
with consequences from this summer’s floods.
The ministry
had estimated that damage had been done to 76,900 hectares of crops and more
than 13,000 tons of hay. Emergency situation was declared in 29 regions in
Latvia. The preliminary loss has been estimated at EUR 37.3 million.
