Riga Central Market terminates lease agreement with company suspected of illegal trade in excise goods

Complying with a decree issued by Riga mayor Olegs Burovs (Honor to Serve Riga) as its shareholder, Riga Central Market has terminated the lease agreement with a company suspected of illegal trade in excise goods at the market, LETA was told at Riga City Hall.

The company in question, Tirdzniecibas Nams Latgales Priekspilseta, now has to leave the territory it rented at the market and remove all its belongings from there by January 13.





Burovs indicated that from no on, all Riga Central Market's lease agreements will include a provision allowing for an instant termination of the agreement in case law enforcement authorities find violations on the part of the tenant.





As reported, State Police chief Ints Kuzins said on Latvian Television last week that a private company, which is renting a territory at the market, is suspected of playing a central role in illegal circulation of excise goods at Riga Central Market.





Commenting on the searches conducted at the Riga Central Market in recent weeks, Kuzis said that those were the final stage of a large-scale operation. The previous such operation was conducted in 2017 with more than 100 searches and more than ten detentions. The case had been sent to the criminal prosecution, but the situation had not improved in the market.





During the most recent searches, more than ten persons were detained, including Riga Central Market officials, direct merchants and representatives of the private company. Four of the detained persons were arrested, including Riga Central Market employees who ensure control in the territory, and representatives of the private company.





Kuzis also said that the police had worked on the case for a long time and had been collecting the necessary evidence.