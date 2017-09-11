Crime, Latvia, Legislation

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 15.11.2019, 13:11

Latvia: Security Service detains three persons for illegally supplying arms

BC, Riga, 15.11.2019.Print version
The State Security Service has detained three persons for illegally supplying large quantities of arms to African countries targeted by the United Nations and European Union's sanctions, the Security Service informed LETA.

On February 5 last year, the Security Service launched criminal proceedings over violations of sanctions imposed by international organizations or Latvia, and laundering the proceeds of crime.


Earlier this week, the Security Service carried out five searches at facilities and buildings in Riga associated with the detainees, obtaining new evidence and seizing several data carriers.


"Information obtained in the course of the investigation shows that a large group of persons has illegally supplied large quantities of arms to African countries targeted by the UN and EU sanctions. These illegal activities were followed by laundering the proceeds of crime," said the Security Service.


The Security Service will in the near future decide on the detained persons' status in the case. The Security Service will not release any further information for now so as not to impede the investigation.





    Other articles:

    Back Up

    Русский
    Search site


     