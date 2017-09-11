Revenue Service starts criminal case against Russian citizen suspected of laundering USD 2.3 mln

The State Revenue Service has launched criminal proceedings against a Russian citizen suspected of laundering proceeds of crime worth USD 2.3 mln, the service told LETA.

The criminal case has been started by the Revenue Service's Tax and Customs Police Administration.





Based on information obtained through risk analysis, a Russian citizen born in 1986 was apprehended at the Riga Airport in early November as he was about to leave for Russia. The person was carrying USD 240,100 in cash, the origin of which will be analyzed. Later on, investigators seized EUR 1.5 million in cash that belonged to the Russian citizen and were placed in safe deposit boxes at several Latvian banks.





Earlier this month, the Revenue Service's Tax and Customs Police Administration commenced criminal proceedings according to Section 195, Paragraph 3 of the Criminal Law - laundering of the proceeds from crime on a large scale.





The Russian citizen has the status of a suspect, he was released on his own recognizance.