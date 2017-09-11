Olainfarm turns to police for loss compensation

Latvian pharmaceutical company Olainfarm has turned to the State Police in order to enforce compensation for loss worth several millions of euros, the company said in a statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange cited LETA.

Olainfarm has engaged an independent, international auditor to verify the reasonableness of business activities and payments made for marketing services implemented by previous higher level management. The audit found that at the beginning of 2017 former officials of Olainfarm on behalf of the company entered into a deal with Banestar Management Limited, a company registered in Cyprus, resulting in losses of several million euros to Olainfarm.





Olainfarm has turned to the State Police with a request to recognize it as a victim within a criminal proceeding that had previously been initiated. Currently the active work has been done in order to accurately assess the amount of damages caused by the previous management, which is currently estimated at about EUR 26 mln. Suspicious transactions were performed from January 2, 2017 till April 4, 2019.





Olainfarm points out that work in the company do not continue certain employees who were involved in the process of concluding and implementing the above mentioned deal. Internal audits have also identified money disbursements and attempted disbursements based on forged documents. At the end of 2017, on the basis of forged documents, arrangements were concluded with the same key management personnel on payment of compensation in the event of termination of employment agreements, regardless of the reason for its termination. Such compensations range from EUR 42,000 up to EUR 144,000 per employee. Olainfarm has turned to the State Police with a request to initiate criminal proceeding.





Olainfarm continues to conduct internal audits evaluating other transactions concluded and implemented by the former higher level management in order to obtain assurance about legality and compliance with the interests of the company of these transactions.

Olainfarm makes medicines, food supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients