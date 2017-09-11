Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
Court finds EUR 29 mln worth of frozen assets to be proceeds from crime
The Criminal Division of Riga Regional Court last week overruled a decision of the Riga City Vidzeme District Court and recognized EUR 29 million worth of frozen assets to be proceeds from crime, Laura Majevska, a representative of the Prosecutor General's Office, told LETA.
The money in question has been frozen in non-resident accounts at Regionala Investiciju Banka. It will now be paid into the government budget.
On October 25, 2016, criminal proceedings were started over suspicions that several non-resident accounts at Regionala Investiciju Banka were used to launder large amounts of illicit money. The pre-trial investigation, which is conducted by the Economic Crimes Department (ENAP) of the State Police, is still ongoing.
The ruling of the regional court cannot be further appealed.
