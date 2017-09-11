Court finds EUR 29 mln worth of frozen assets to be proceeds from crime

The money in question has been frozen in non-resident accounts at Regionala Investiciju Banka. It will now be paid into the government budget.





On October 25, 2016, criminal proceedings were started over suspicions that several non-resident accounts at Regionala Investiciju Banka were used to launder large amounts of illicit money. The pre-trial investigation, which is conducted by the Economic Crimes Department (ENAP) of the State Police, is still ongoing.





The ruling of the regional court cannot be further appealed.



