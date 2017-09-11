Construction, Culture, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate
Friday, 04.10.2019
Court of appeal rejects National Library builders' EUR 12.1 mln claim against the state
The Riga Regional Court today rejected a EUR 12,134,532 claim filed against the state by Latvian National Library builders, general partnership Nacionalo Buvkompaniju Apvieniba, as the court informed LETA.
As reported, the first instance court awarded EUR 9,272,319 to Nacionalo Buvkompaniju Apvieniba, but rejected a demand for compensations for breach of contract. Taking into consideration that the Riga Regional Court had rejected the claim for principal amount, the court had no reason to consider the claim for late payment and contractual penalty, judge Valdis Vazdikis explained.
The Culture Ministry maintains that it has fulfilled its contractual obligations and paid the full price for the construction of the National Library by paying out EUR 195.6 million to the contractors over a period of 8 years.
Meanwhile, the builders claim the ministry still owes them nearly EUR 10 mln, plus a contractual penalty and interest on amounts paid late.
