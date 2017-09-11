Prosecutor renews charges against Jurmala mayor for allegedly illegal financing to Greens/Farmers

The Prosecutor General's Office has renewed charges against Jurmala Mayor Gatis Truksnis (Greens/Farmers) for allegedly illegal financing to the Union of Greens and Farmers, LETA learned from the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutor Maris Leja has completed the probe on a prosecutor's decision of September 5 to close criminal prosecution against an individual for allegedly illegal financing of Greens/Farmers. Leja revoked this decision, sending the case back to criminal prosecution, said Laura Majevska, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office.





The criminal prosecution has been ended based on ungrounded conclusions that illegal financing to the party could be done only with the consent of the party's board members. Truksnis' lawyer Janis Rozenbergs explained on September 5 that Truksnis has never been in the party's board or accountancy, therefore he is not responsible for the party's funding.





As reported, the Latvian Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has asked the Prosecutor General’s Office bring criminal charges against Jurmala Mayor Gatis Truksnis and businessman Julijs Krumins for illegal financing of the Union of Greens and Farmers on a large scale.