Wednesday, 18.09.2019
Estonia: Criminal proceedings launched into alleged collusion at Tartu University
The Estonian Central Criminal Police launched criminal proceedings last week to investigate a possible collusion in the organization of University of Tartu procurement according information by Postimee reported LETA/BNS.
On Sept. 9, Postimees wrote that employees of the University of Tartu Intelligent Materials and Systems Lab (IMS) were awarded a procurement contract by their employer, as a result of which, businesses linked to IMS were paid close to 80,000 euros.
"Proceedings have been launched to verify whether or not the employees of the University of Tartu have violated procedural restrictions," Allar Nisu, prosecutor at the South District Prosecutor's Office, said. "Even though the case in question occurred some time ago, both the law as well as public sense of justice demand that the suspicions should receive an unequivocal resolution as to whether or not any rules have been breached.
