Foodstuff, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 17.09.2019, 13:14
Food and Veterinary Service suspends operations of vegetable processing plant in Jelgava
Operations of Jelgavas Augli plant have been suspended due to serious violations of hygienic requirements.
PVD, inspecting the production premises of Jelgavas Augli, discovered breaches of hygienic requirements, requirements related with traceability of products, storage of packed vegetables in inappropriate temperature. PVD took samples from surfaces and vegetables for lab tests, and launched a case of administrative offense.
"We have suspended operations of a vegetable processing plant in Jelgava that supplied sliced vegetables to Baltic Restaurants Latvia company, including in Sigulda," said PVD general director Maris Balodis in an interview with the Latvian public television today.
Asked whether this production plant could be related with the outbreak of intestinal infections in Sigulda, Balodis explained that results from lab tests are not ready yet, therefore this cannot be confirmed.
As reported, in total 24 residents of Sigulda, including children from preschools, have turned to medics with symptoms of food poisoning. In seven cases Escherichia coli bacteria has been confirmed. Four children developed serious complications.
The infection has been reported for children and employees of five Sigulda preschools in which Baltic Restaurants Latvia provide catering services.
- 17.09.2019 New law in Latvia bringing Russian-speaking students to study in Estonia
- 17.09.2019 Rimi Baltic CEO finds Baltic VAT rates on food products unreasonably high
- 17.09.2019 Housing affordability deteriorates in Riga, Tallinn in Q2 - Swedbank
- 17.09.2019 Bank of Latvia to issue two-euro commemorative coin The Rising Sun
- 17.09.2019 Veho покупает Silberauto
- 17.09.2019 Глава Rimi Baltic удивлен размеру НДС в Балтийских странах
- 17.09.2019 Новый закон вынудит русскоговорящих студентов из Латвии учиться в Эстонии
- 17.09.2019 Балтийский индекс доступности жилья от Swedbank: цены на квартиры росли быстрее зарплат, доступность жилья в Риге уменьшилась
- 17.09.2019 ПВС приостановила деятельность цеха по переработке овощей в Елгаве
- 16.09.2019 Число вакантных рабочих мест в Латвии за год выросло на 23,8%