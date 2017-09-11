Internet, Legislation, Lithuania, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 16.09.2019, 12:55
Lithuanian court blocks four websites for copyright violations
BC, Vilnius, 16.09.2019.Print version
Lithuania's media watchdog, the Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania, has ordered internet providers to block four websites that have been illegally rebroadcasting TV programs or distributing movies, informed LETA/BNS.
The RTCL said on Monday, a court sanctioned blocking of the news-rus.tv, newru.tv and tebox.eu websites last week. The media watchdog decided to block the websites after hating the complaints for companies TRK Ukraina, TVDROM Limited and Internet Copyright Management LLC which stated they had not given permission to rebroadcast their contents.
Another website, yts.lt, is being blocked for the illegal distribution of movies after Internet Copyright Management LLC turned to the media watchdog over it.
Other articles:
- 16.09.2019 Huawei вступил в Латвийскую ассоциацию информационных и коммуникационных технологий
- 16.09.2019 Dutch chain Spar eyes Lithuania
- 16.09.2019 СМИ: экс-глава СГД незаконно живет в государственном доме в Юрмале
- 16.09.2019 На литовской верфи BLRT Grupp спущено на воду научно-исследовательское судно для Фарерских островов
- 13.09.2019 Reconstruction of Panevezys bypass completed in Lithuania
- 13.09.2019 Zalgiris to hold the first sports hackathon in Central and Eastern Europe
- 13.09.2019 ABLV Bank wants to enforce EUR 650,000 from Russian pop singer Kirkorov
- 13.09.2019 В Литву идет большой груз СПГ с Ямала для Achema
- 13.09.2019 Завершена реконструкция Паневежской объездной дороги
- 13.09.2019 Lithuanian finmin: Facebook cryptocurrency needs global solution