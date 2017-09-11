Lithuanian court blocks four websites for copyright violations

Lithuania's media watchdog, the Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania, has ordered internet providers to block four websites that have been illegally rebroadcasting TV programs or distributing movies, informed LETA/BNS.

The RTCL said on Monday, a court sanctioned blocking of the news-rus.tv, newru.tv and tebox.eu websites last week. The media watchdog decided to block the websites after hating the complaints for companies TRK Ukraina, TVDROM Limited and Internet Copyright Management LLC which stated they had not given permission to rebroadcast their contents.





Another website, yts.lt, is being blocked for the illegal distribution of movies after Internet Copyright Management LLC turned to the media watchdog over it.