Legislation, Lithuania
Thursday, 12.09.2019, 11:42
Lithuania's PPO chief asks to be dismissed
BC, Vilnius, 12.09.2019.
Diana Vilyte, the head of Lithuania's Public Procurement Office, has handed in her request to be dismissed, informed LETA/BNS.
"I have worked for a rather long time and just want to change my job. There's no a single reason. It's my personal decision," she told ,without disclosing her now employment.
The 15min.lt was the one that broke the news about Dilyte's decision on Thursday.
Vilyte has led the PPO since 2014. She was appointed for a second them by the ten President Dalia Grybauskaite in December, 2018.
