Estonia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 11.09.2019
Estonia: ISS concludes procedural acts re explosive suspicion in Tallinn apartment block
One stairway of the nine-storey building, that is residents
of altogether 36 apartments, were evacuated on Tuesday.
Ruth Ojatalu, head of the Haabersti borough social
center, told the daily Postimees that some of the evacuated residents spent the
night at the social center. "It is nice and warm here," she added.
There were also those who came to the social center to
contact their relatives and acquaintances from there and spend the night at
their places of residence.
According to information available to
Postimees, materials regarding which there was a suspicion of an explosive
were safely removed during the night.
ISS spokesperson Harrys Puusepp said that it is
not yet possible to provide further information on this investigation at
this stage.
Postimees reporter Loora-Elisabet Lomp, who was at
the scene on Tuesday, said that according to the residents, the chain of events
began already at 1 p.m. An entire stairway containing altogether 36 apartments
was evacuated.
According to local resident Aleksei, a bomb was found on the
seventh floor of the apartment building. It was removed but people evacuated
from the building were still not allowed back in their homes.
Another local resident, Aleksandr, said that one of the
residents collected and brought back from the woods old items and it is likely
that something suspicious was found namely in his possession. Probably some old
war-time items, Aleksandr said. He described the man as polite and calm.
Postimees writes that, when a seventh floor apartment was
searched on Tuesday evening, it could be seen that, in one room, there were
shirts hanging in front of the window as though hung up on a washing line to
dry. There seemed to be a row of several bottles on the window sill and the
door leading to the balcony was kept open.
