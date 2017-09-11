Estonia: ISS concludes procedural acts re explosive suspicion in Tallinn apartment block

The Internal Security Service (ISS) at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday concluded procedural acts launched in connection with the suspicion of an explosive in an apartment building located in Tallinn's Oismae district and the residents who were evacuated on Tuesday will be able to return to their homes, informed LETA/BNS.

The people evacuated from an apartment building located at 64 Oismae Street will be able to return to their homes already on Wednesday morning.





One stairway of the nine-storey building, that is residents of altogether 36 apartments, were evacuated on Tuesday.





Ruth Ojatalu, head of the Haabersti borough social center, told the daily Postimees that some of the evacuated residents spent the night at the social center. "It is nice and warm here," she added.





There were also those who came to the social center to contact their relatives and acquaintances from there and spend the night at their places of residence.





According to information available to Postimees, materials regarding which there was a suspicion of an explosive were safely removed during the night.





ISS spokesperson Harrys Puusepp said that it is not yet possible to provide further information on this investigation at this stage.





Postimees reporter Loora-Elisabet Lomp, who was at the scene on Tuesday, said that according to the residents, the chain of events began already at 1 p.m. An entire stairway containing altogether 36 apartments was evacuated.





According to local resident Aleksei, a bomb was found on the seventh floor of the apartment building. It was removed but people evacuated from the building were still not allowed back in their homes.





Another local resident, Aleksandr, said that one of the residents collected and brought back from the woods old items and it is likely that something suspicious was found namely in his possession. Probably some old war-time items, Aleksandr said. He described the man as polite and calm.





Postimees writes that, when a seventh floor apartment was searched on Tuesday evening, it could be seen that, in one room, there were shirts hanging in front of the window as though hung up on a washing line to dry. There seemed to be a row of several bottles on the window sill and the door leading to the balcony was kept open.