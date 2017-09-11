Court rules against taking former Border Guard Chief Garbars into custody

Despite a request from the Internal Security Bureau to take former Border Guard Normunds Garbars into custody as a security measure, the Riga Vidzeme District Court ruled against the request, informed LETA.

Garbars did not give any comments to members of the press after the ruling.





As reported, the Internal Security Bureau has detained, but since released, two employees of road construction company Celu Buvniecibas Sabiedriba Igate (Igate) along with the former State Border Guard Chief Normunds Garbars.





Igate representative Janis Stundins confirmed to LETA that the detainees were two Igate employees involved in a border infrastructure development project. "The Internal Security Bureau earlier asked the company for details about this project, and Igate has been cooperating with the bureau to provide the information they need," Stundins said.





In 2015, the Border Guard concluded an agreement with Igate for construction of infrastructure along the border. In October 2017, the government allowed the Interior Ministry to take on long-term obligations so it could allot more than EUR 31 mln for strengthening Latvia's borders with Russia and Belarus between 2017 and 2020.





The project stipulated that up to EUR 20,557,173 would be allocated over three years for border infrastructure development at the Latvian-Russian border and up to EUR 10,682,585 for the same purpose at the Latvian-Belarusian border.