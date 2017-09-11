Construction, Corruption, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 05.09.2019, 10:49
Court rules against taking former Border Guard Chief Garbars into custody
Garbars did not give any comments to members of the press
after the ruling.
As reported, the Internal Security Bureau has detained, but
since released, two employees of road construction company Celu Buvniecibas
Sabiedriba Igate (Igate) along with the former State Border Guard Chief
Normunds Garbars.
Igate representative Janis Stundins confirmed to LETA that
the detainees were two Igate employees involved in a border infrastructure
development project. "The Internal Security Bureau earlier asked the
company for details about this project, and Igate has been cooperating with the
bureau to provide the information they need," Stundins said.
In 2015, the Border Guard concluded an agreement with Igate
for construction of infrastructure along the border. In October 2017, the
government allowed the Interior Ministry to take on long-term obligations so it
could allot more than EUR 31 mln for strengthening Latvia's borders with
Russia and Belarus between 2017 and 2020.
The project stipulated that up to EUR 20,557,173 would be
allocated over three years for border infrastructure development at the
Latvian-Russian border and up to EUR 10,682,585 for the same purpose at the
Latvian-Belarusian border.
- 05.09.2019 Ex-President Vejonis has status of a witness in Corruption Prevention Bureau's criminal case
- 05.09.2019 Latvia calls on Iran to release rest of Stena Impero crew
- 05.09.2019 Latvia: Salmonella break-out established at Kuldiga Hospital's maternity ward
- 04.09.2019 Суд не дал санкцию на арест бывшего начальника ГПО Гарбарса
- 04.09.2019 К экс-президенту Вейонису по начатому KNAB уголовному процессу применен статус свидетеля
- 04.09.2019 Компания Domenikss поставила 40 новых грузовых фургонов Mercedes-Benz Sprinter предприятию Latvijas Energoceltnieks
- 04.09.2019 Перестройку Брасского моста в Риге продолжит литовская Kauno tiltai
- 04.09.2019 Estonia's education minister summons rector over allegations of foul play at TalTech
- 04.09.2019 25 countries have formed work group to analyze ABLV Bank's participation in possible money laundering schemes - Znotina
- 04.09.2019 Latvian NBA player Kurucs arrested in alleged domestic violence incident