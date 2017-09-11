Ex-President Vejonis has status of a witness in Corruption Prevention Bureau's criminal case

She confirmed that Vejonis visited the Corruption Prevention Bureau on September 3, where he answered questions from the bureau's officers.





Reisa-Dabolina could not give more details about the meeting, as Vejonis signed a non-disclosure statement at the bureau.





According to the Criminal Procedure Law, a witness is a person who has been invited, in accordance with the procedures laid down in law, to provide information (testify) regarding the circumstances to be proven in criminal proceedings and the facts and auxiliary facts related to such circumstances.





In pre-trial criminal proceedings, a witness provides information in an inquiry or interrogation. During trial, a victim shall provide information only in an interrogation.





As reported, Vejonis, most believably, arrived in the Corruption Prevention Bureau' s (KNAB) closed yard in a car. LETA observed on Tuesday evening how a Volkswagen car with tinted windows left the closed yard. There was a man sitting next to the driver and a silhouette of another person visible in the back seat.





According to information available on LETA's photo archives, the same car was used by Vejonis and his wife when they arrived at the inauguration ceremony of President Egils Levits.





LETA also reported that the Corruption Prevention Bureau on September 19, 2018, started a criminal procedure on large-scale graft, abuse of authorities in the construction sector. The Competition Council, meanwhile, is investigating an alleged breach of the Competition Law - illegal cartel agreement.





On Tuesday both institutions raided offices of construction companies and state officials. KNAB reported that at least ten largest construction companies have been involved in the crimes.



