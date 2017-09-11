Energy, Energy Market, Latvia, Legislation
Case against two board members of Rigas Energija company about MPC fraud sent to court
According to the information at the disposal of LETA,
charges have been pressed against Rigas Energija board members Peteris
Dzirkals and Valdis Saplaks. According to Firmas.lv, Dzirkals has
been the company’s board chairman since November 29, 2018, while Saplaks was
the chairman from 2015 until November 2018.
The Prosecutor General’s Office did not disclose names of
the persons, just said that Rigas Energija board member counterfeited
and used counterfeit documents that included false information about production
of electricity in the cogeneration process.
The case has been handed to the Riga Vidzeme District Court.
The case will be heard on December 19.
As reported, the license to Rigas Energija was
annulled because it was discovered that the plant had not started power generation
by the time set by the legislation, and power distribution company Sadales
Tikls could also be involved in what the Economics Ministry described as a
fraud scheme.
