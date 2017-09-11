Case against two board members of Rigas Energija company about MPC fraud sent to court

The prosecutor has sent to court a criminal case, charging current board member and one former board member of Rigas Energija company, related with businessman Maris Martinsons, for a fraud with the mandatory procurement component (MPC) payments, LETA learned from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the information at the disposal of LETA, charges have been pressed against Rigas Energija board members Peteris Dzirkals and Valdis Saplaks. According to Firmas.lv, Dzirkals has been the company’s board chairman since November 29, 2018, while Saplaks was the chairman from 2015 until November 2018.

The Prosecutor General’s Office did not disclose names of the persons, just said that Rigas Energija board member counterfeited and used counterfeit documents that included false information about production of electricity in the cogeneration process.

The case has been handed to the Riga Vidzeme District Court. The case will be heard on December 19.

As reported, the license to Rigas Energija was annulled because it was discovered that the plant had not started power generation by the time set by the legislation, and power distribution company Sadales Tikls could also be involved in what the Economics Ministry described as a fraud scheme.