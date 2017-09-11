Ecology, Energy, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.08.2019, 11:15
Latvian state recovers part of sum Winergy wind park has to repay by court order
The ministry reported that it has managed to recover EUR
1,143,789 that have been paid into the Treasury. At the same time, the
enforcement process is still going on.
As reported, the Supreme Court in April upheld a regional
court’s ruling ordering Winergy wind farm developer to repay EUR
2,134,307 to the government budget.
The administrative regional court delivered its verdict in
the case in 2017. The repayable money is funding granted to the company as part
of the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s climate
change instrument.
According to a statement to the press released by the
Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry, Winergy failed
to comply with the terms of the agreement that had been concluded on September
19, 2011 between Winergy, the Environmental Protection and Regional
Development Ministry and Vides Investiciju Fonds company on the purchase and
operation of wind power technologies in the western Latvian county of Pope.
The Environmental Protection and Regional Development
Ministry therefore terminated the agreement in 2013.
The ministry filed a lawsuit in March 2014 to recover the
funding granted to Winergy.
Winergy closed 2017 with EUR 5.9 mln in turnover and a profit of EUR 897,357.
Winergy, registered in 2008, belongs to PNB Asset Management, a company of PNB Banka Group, according to information available at Firmas.lv.
