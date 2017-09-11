Latvia: Police raid seven power plants on suspicions of MPC fraud

Officers of the he Organized Crime Enforcement Department (ONAP) of the State Police today conducted searches at seven power plants across Latvia subsidized under the mandatory procurement component (MPC) system, accroding to the TV3 News reports informed LETA.

ONAP operatives raided seven enterprises - two in Riga, one in Tukums, one in Smiltene, one in Broceni, one in Saldus and one in Preili region. Law enforcement authorities estimate that the amount of government funds embezzled by these companies might reach several million euros.





According to TV3 News, searches were also conducted at several companies linked to businessman Martins Reisons, including Brocenu Energija whose shareholder is municipal heating utility Brocenu Siltums.





Brocenu Siltums head Karlis Barancans confirmed that police visited the heating utility in July but declined to elaborate. Reisons’ father Juris Reisons confirmed that police had searches five power plants linked with his son.





LETA reported on July 17 that the State Police are investigating seven criminal cases on possible violations of the mandatory procurement component (MPC) system.





Five criminal cases deal with possible fraud, one with fraud attempt, and another one with abuse of power.





One person has the status of a suspect in these criminal cases, but the person is not a public official, said Jurevica. The police are also pressing for different coercive measures, from liquidation to confiscation of property, to be applied against various companies involved in the fraud schemes.





The police reminded that one criminal case has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office, in which employees of two companies, Rigas Energija and Latvijas Energoceltnieks, were suspected of involvement in MPC fraud schemes.





As reported, Ieva Krapane, head of the parliamentary investigative commission on the MPC system, said earlier that she had information that could lead to new criminal proceedings.





Krapane has spoken to several persons connected to the MPC business environment and also seen certain documents signed by officials. She told reporters that she would forward information at her disposal to the authorities for further assessment.