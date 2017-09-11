Corruption Prevention Bureau wants eight persons charged in connection with Salu Bridge reconstruction

The Corruption Prevention Bureau is asking the prosecutor's office to bring charges against eight persons, including Ugis Broza, an official at the Riga City Council's Transport Department, for various crimes and violations during reconstruction of Salu (Island) Bridge in Riga, sources told LETA.

The Corruption Prevention Bureau wants Broze charged with document forgery, abuse of power, trading in influence, and filing fraudulent tax returns. Broze is also implicated in a criminal case on resurfacing of Krisjana Barona Street in Riga, which is reviewed by Riga Vidzeme District Court.





The prosecutor's office is being advised to also charge four former LNK Industrijas employees, bridge reconstruction supervisor, chief designer, and reconstruction project manager, according to what information LETA has at the moment.





The total amount of damages caused to the Riga budget is estimated at EUR 302,837.

LETA has information that the case deals with a fixed procurement tender for reconstruction of Salu Bridge complex and a EUR 1,818,348 contract between the Riga City Council's Transport Department and LNK signed in September 2015.





According to the Corruption Prevention Bureau, one Riga City Council official and seven private individuals have the status of a suspect in the criminal case.