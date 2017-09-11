Construction, Latvia, Legislation
Corruption Prevention Bureau wants eight persons charged in connection with Salu Bridge reconstruction
The Corruption Prevention Bureau wants Broze charged with
document forgery, abuse of power, trading in influence, and filing fraudulent
tax returns. Broze is also implicated in a criminal case on resurfacing of
Krisjana Barona Street in Riga, which is reviewed by Riga Vidzeme District
Court.
The prosecutor's office is being advised to also charge four
former LNK Industrijas employees, bridge reconstruction supervisor, chief
designer, and reconstruction project manager, according to what information
LETA has at the moment.
The total amount of damages caused to the Riga budget is
estimated at EUR 302,837.
LETA has information that the case deals with a fixed procurement tender for reconstruction of Salu Bridge complex and a EUR 1,818,348 contract between the Riga City Council's Transport Department and LNK signed in September 2015.
According to the Corruption Prevention Bureau, one
Riga City Council official and seven private individuals have the status of a
suspect in the criminal case.
