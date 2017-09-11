Competition, Construction, Latvia, Legislation
Thursday, 11.07.2019
Competition Council probes two construction material sellers for possible cartel agreement
The Competition Council has conducted unannounced surprise inspections at who construction materials selling companies on suspicions of a forbidden cartel agreement, but the names of the companies have not been revealed, informed LETA.
LETA was told at the Competition Council that the investigative activities were carried out based on suspicions of antitrust violations in the companies’ operations.
Information obtained by the Competition Council suggests that the companies featuring in the probe have committed the most serious violation of antitrust laws and concluded a forbidden cartel agreement to coordinate their bids in several tenders organized by legal entities in Latgale.
The Competition Council informed that the inspections are one of the first steps after the launch of an infringement procedure and the objective is to obtain evidence of the company’s involvement in the cartel.
