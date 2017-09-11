Crime, Latvia, Legislation
Riga councilwoman and University of Latvia vice rector Broka detained for graft
University of Latvia vice-rector for humanities and educational sciences Ina Druviete confirmed to LETA that KNAB representatives had arrived at the university today but did not reveal if there had been any investigative activities. Druviete would not give any further comments.
Initially, KNAB also declined to comment whether any searches or arrests were made in any ongoing criminal investigation on Monday. Later however, KNAB released information that the bureau had conducted a number of searches today as part of a criminal probe into a bribery case.
According to information obtained by KNAB, a state official, being vice chairperson of a procurement commission, reportedly acted in certain entrepreneurs’ interests. The official reportedly accepted a bribe from the entrepreneurs, registering it as a donation to a public organization, KNAB said. The bribe is thought to be at least EUR 20,000.
A procurement resolution published in 2019 by the University of Latvia’s Procurement Commission suggests that the commission is chaired by Broka and her deputy is Anda Ozola, a senior expert at the university’s administration support group.
KNAB promised to provide more detailed information about the case as soon as it is safe for the investigation.
Broka could not be reached for comment as her phone was turned off.
As reported, KNAB operatives today visited the University of Latvia.
Edvards Ratnieks, head of the National Alliance’s Riga chapter, told LETA that the party had not received any information about Broka’s possible arrest. At the same time, he said the alliance has full trust in law enforcement authorities.
