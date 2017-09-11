Revenue Service carries out procedural activities at beauty care company Kolonna

The State Revenue Service this week carried out procedural activities at beauty care company Kolonna, which is run by the Latvian-German joint venture Reho, sources told LETA.

The Revenue Service's representative Andrejs Vaivars confirmed to LETA that the service earlier this week carried out procedural activities at one of the largest beauty care companies in Latvia, but refused to reveal the company's name. He added that the Revenue Service's activities were carried out as the unnamed company was suspected of possessing undeclared cash.





Vaivars also could not tell whether any restrictions had been imposed on the beauty care company's operations.





Reho board member Kaspars Zeltins gave no comment to LETA.





Reho turnover last financial year - October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 - amounted to EUR 8.22 mln and the company posed EUR 401,051 in losses, according to Firmas.lv. Reho revenue from beauty care services and sales at Kolonna stores amounted to EUR 7.39 mln.





Company Reho belongs to Kirk Investments, which in turn belongs to Ineta Bojare (88.01 percent) and Uldis Cipsts (11.99 ).