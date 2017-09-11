Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.06.2019, 16:33
Revenue Service carries out procedural activities at beauty care company Kolonna
BC, Riga, 05.06.2019.Print version
The State Revenue Service this week carried out procedural activities at beauty care company Kolonna, which is run by the Latvian-German joint venture Reho, sources told LETA.
The Revenue Service's representative Andrejs Vaivars confirmed to LETA that the service earlier this week carried out procedural activities at one of the largest beauty care companies in Latvia, but refused to reveal the company's name. He added that the Revenue Service's activities were carried out as the unnamed company was suspected of possessing undeclared cash.
Vaivars also could not tell whether any restrictions had been imposed on the beauty care company's operations.
Reho board member Kaspars Zeltins gave no comment to LETA.
Reho turnover last financial year - October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 - amounted to EUR 8.22 mln and the company posed EUR 401,051 in losses, according to Firmas.lv. Reho revenue from beauty care services and sales at Kolonna stores amounted to EUR 7.39 mln.
Company Reho belongs to Kirk Investments, which in turn belongs to Ineta Bojare (88.01 percent) and Uldis Cipsts (11.99 ).
Other articles:
- 05.06.2019 Latvian Environmental Investment Fund suspends financing for Ventspils Music School project on corruption suspicions
- 05.06.2019 Latvijas Dzelzcels supervisory board again defers decision on management reshuffle
- 05.06.2019 European Commission urges Latvia to reduce tax burden on low-wage earners
- 05.06.2019 Registration of Rigvir anti-cancer drug suspended in Latvia
- 05.06.2019 President and vice president of Latvijas Dzelzcels lodge defamation complaint about Linkaits
- 05.06.2019 Delfi news portal to buy Bilesu Paradize ticketing company
- 05.06.2019 Success of HBO’s Chernobyl Puts Vilnius in Spotlight as Prime Location for Filming in Region
- 05.06.2019 На Европейской олимпиаде по физике латвийцы получили серебро и бронзу
- 05.06.2019 Литовским производителям разрешили ввозить в Украину замороженные продукты
- 05.06.2019 Президент и вице-президент LDz просят полицию начать против министра сообщения уголовное дело о клевете