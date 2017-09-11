Lithuanian Railways pays millions to ex-Latvian KGB officer's company

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) and its subsidiaries have paid almost 130 million euros over a decade to Latvia's Sigmen controlled by former Latvian KGB officer Yuri Simonenkov, according the Lithuanian national radio and television LRT's investigation team has disclosed writes LETA/BNS.

Its sources said Simonenkov (the shares officially belong to his wife) and people in his surrounding have ties with former KGB officers and agents, which further lead directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin's circles and Russian oligarchs who are subject to the existing US sanctions. Meanwhile, Sigmen is involved in public procurement tenders and other transactions in Lithuania without any restrictions. Sigmen's strategic goal is to take part in the billion-euro worth European railway project Rail Baltica, the LRT says.





In its words, a special government commission looking into deals of Lithuania's strategic enterprises has not investigated transactions with Sigmen, a representative of Russian metallurgical holding Evraz and ArcelorMittal's plant in Spain. Sigmen is one of the major suppliers of Russian gauge rails in the region. In February, LG signed an 11.5 mln euro contract with Sigmen and plans to buy rails worth 36 mln euros as early as this year. According to data from Lithuania's Public Procurement Office, LG has paid almost 50 mln euros to the Latvian company so far. And LG's subsidiaries have also had contracts with Sigmen, with Gelezinkelio Tiesimo Centras purchasing goods for around 4.6 mln euros in 2017. All in all, enterprises from the LG group paid 85 mln euros to the Latvian company in 2011-2016.



