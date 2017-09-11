Saeima committee proposes amendments stipulating that Latvian Orthodox Church leaders must be citizens of Latvia

The bill's preamble says that the citizenship and residence requirements on officials in religious organizations with headquarters in other countries will strengthen the autonomy of the organization and its ability to dissociate itself from potential foreign influence. This, in turn, will strengthen public security of Latvia, which should be considered a legitimate objective within the meaning of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, said the committee.





The provision will apply to the head of the church, metropolitans, bishops and candidates for these positions.





The preamble explains that Latvian Orthodox Church's rules have similar provisions, which state that the head of the Church, metropolitans, archbishops and bishops must be Latvian citizens, and that they must have lived in Latvia for a certain period of time.





The Human Rights Commission points out that therefore the amendments are necessary to respect the position of the Latvian Orthodox Church regarding the requirements on the clergy. Amendments are meant to prevent possible interference by the state in the autonomy of a religious organization, recognized by the European Court of Human Rights as an indispensable component of pluralism in a democratic society.





The legislation's preamble emphasizes that the Orthodox Church in Latvia has historically played an important role in unifying and educating society, developing culture, solving social issues. The Human Rights Committee also points out that the legislation is necessary to ensure the strengthening of the highest goals of the Church - spirituality and faith, as well as development of harmonious and cohesive society of Latvia. According to the bill, Orthodox Church officials in Latvia must be familiar with Latvian society, culture and legal environment.





The bill was drawn up in consultation with representatives of the Latvian Orthodox Church and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.





The amendments will now be considered by Saeima.



