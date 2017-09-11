Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.05.2019, 12:47
Usakovs, Ameriks have no status applied in any of criminal cases
There are a number of statuses possible in criminal cases –
a suspect, a person against whom a criminal procedure has been launched, a
defendant or a witness.
As reported, KNAB is investigating a number of criminal
procedures in relation to the Riga local government.
One of the criminal procedure is related with three
procurements made by Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company. In this
relation, businessman and member of Honor to Serve Riga party Aleksandrs
Krjaceks, former Rigas Satiksme's Infrastructure Maintenance and Development
Department head Igors Volkinsteins, former Rigas Satiksme board chairman Leons
Bemhems, Skoda Transportation manager Vladislav Kozak, businessman Maris
Martinsons - who is also implicated in other criminal cases, and businessman
Edgars Teterovskis and his spouse Elina Kokina were detained in December.
KNAB also conducted searches in the office and place of
residence of then Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs. Media reported that searches had
been conducted also at Ameriks’ home, but he himself did not comment on this.
Also, KNAB has launched a criminal procedure a criminal procedure on alleged bribery and mediation in bribery committed by Aleksandrs Brandavs - an official of Rigas Karte company maintaining the e-ticket system, parking meters and terminals at school canteens where pupils use their e-tickets to receive free lunches. Brandavs is a member of Honor to Serve Riga party and also the true beneficiary of Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme, a company providing minibus passenger transportation services for Rigas Satiksme.
In another criminal procedure, on May 13, KNAB carried out urgent investigative actions, which included more than ten searches at various locations, as well as seizure of evidence. The searches were conducted not only in Latvia but also in Germany, Sweden and Spain, seizing a significant amount of evidence, data carriers, as well as excise goods without excise stamps. Several dozen people have been questioned as part of the criminal investigation.
Evidence obtained during the investigation suggests that the
Riga Tourism Development Bureau’s (RTAB) officials might have misspent large
amounts of budget funds by concluding fictitious agreements, paying private
expenses, counterfeiting documents and using them, hiring fictitious employees,
as well as swindling large amounts of budget funds.
- 28.05.2019 Dojus Latvia agricultural machinery dealer raises turnover 5.4% in 2018
- 28.05.2019 Coalition politicians confident about Levits' election as president
- 27.05.2019 СГД за четыре месяца собрала налогов на 3,7% больше запланированного
- 27.05.2019 Baltic Horizon Fund to acquire Galerija Centrs Shopping Centre in Riga
- 27.05.2019 Итоги весеннего аукциона предметов искусства и антиквариата Artembassy
- 27.05.2019 Start-up Company BABBIT to Represent Latvia at International Creative Business Cup Competition 2019 in Copenhagen
- 27.05.2019 Latvia's tax revenue 3.7% above target in four months
- 27.05.2019 Estonia: Bill lowering alcohol tax handed to parliament
- 27.05.2019 Latvijas Maiznieks bakery planning exports to Scandinavia
- 27.05.2019 Honor to Serve Riga not to back Harmony's candidate for Riga mayor