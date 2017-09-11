KNAB wants Riga Central Market official prosecuted for bribery

Without mentioning the person's identity, the KNAB confirmed that it is requesting criminal prosecution to be launched against a former Riga Central Market official for three counts of bribe taking and three counts of attempted bribe taking.





At the same time, the KNAB has also requested another two persons to be prosecuted for several counts of bribe taking, attempted bribe taking, and supporting acts of bribery.





Latvian Television reported earlier this year that the unlawful activities had been going on in Riga Central Market’s so-called night market and had something to do with the lease of commercial space.





One of the persons involved in the illegal activities was the market’s planning coordinator Vitalijs Litvins who recently ran for a seat on the Jelgava City Council on Harmony party’s ticket.





Litvins explained to Latvian Television at the time that letting out commercial space two or three times is a normal practice described in the market’s regulatory and bookkeeping documents but that law enforcement authorities just do not see how this can be legal.



