Thursday, 02.05.2019, 18:54
Latvian Police bust drug ring, seize 10 kg of carfentanil in sweeping operation
Police in April detained a group of seven drug dealers and seized more than 10 kilos of carfentanil from them, LETA was told at the State Police.
Representatives of the State Police also informed that officers also seized ten kilos of gold jewelry, a significant amount of cash, luxury automobiles and a motorcycle during the operation. All these items had probably been obtained by selling narcotics.
The State Police carried out the sweeping operation on April 4 in collaboration with Omega counterterrorism squad and other law enforcement units. All seven suspects, including six men born in 1965, 1993, 1987 and 1993 and a woman born in 2000, were detained a relatively short period of time.
Two of the men detained as part of the operation had previous criminal records related to drug dealing. The woman, who managed the drug dealing business, had no previous criminal record, which means that the gang had been operating very secretly and cautiously to avoid being caught.
Investigators established that the suspects had been selling narcotics in Riga, its area, and the western Latvian province of Kurzeme, as well as in other Baltic states.
A criminal procedure has been launched against the members of the gang for organized large-scale sale and possession of narcotics, as well as for laundering of illegal proceeds.
Five of the suspects have been remanded in custody.
The total value of the assets seized as part of the probe is an estimated EUR 1.36 million. The seized assets include seven private houses with land, one land property, five luxury vehicles, including two Bentleys, a Mercedes Benz S-Class, a BMW 535, a BMW X6 and a motorcycle. A company has also been arrested in the probe.
