Estonia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.04.2019, 11:41
Estonia: Criminal proceeding opened over domestic violence allegations against minister of IT
In connection with the accusations of family violence targeting the new Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Marti Kuusik, law enforcement bodies have started criminal proceedings, Justice Minister Raivo Aeg told the "Aktuaalne kaamera" news program of ETV public television on Monday evening.
"As far as I know, a criminal proceeding has also been started by the present moment to check on these facts, whether they are true or not," the Isamaa minister said.
"We can confirm that on Monday evening the police and the prosecutor's office started criminal proceedings on the basis of the section [of the Penal Code] dealing with physical abuse to check on the Eesti Ekspress story about family violence and the things published in the media. The proceeding is led by the Viru District Prosecutor's Office," spokesperson for the prosecutor's office Jelena Filippova said on Monday evening.
Eesti Ekspress in an article made available to readers on Monday described Kuusik, a minister from the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), as having an alcohol problem and a history of domestic violence committed against his ex-wife.
- 30.04.2019 Elering’s net profit grew by 11.4 mln euros in Q1 2019
- 30.04.2019 Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland
- 29.04.2019 Европейское банковское управление отклонило доклад об эстонских и датских регуляторах
- 29.04.2019 Estonia: Cleveron sees strong increase in both revenue, profit in 2018
- 29.04.2019 Estonian Maritime Administration criticizes Pakri offshore fish farming plan
- 29.04.2019 Dutch company to invest EUR 4.5 mln in Tartu-based pharmaceutical co
- 29.04.2019 In March, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased in Estonia
- 29.04.2019 PayPal to launch free P2P service in Estonia
- 29.04.2019 PayPal запускает в Эстонии бесплатную услугу
- 29.04.2019 Жители латвийских "литовок" могут оказаться на улице