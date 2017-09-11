Estonia: Criminal proceeding opened over domestic violence allegations against minister of IT

Law enforcement agencies in Estonia have opened criminal proceedings concerning reports of domestic violence allegedly committed against his ex-wife by Marti Kuusik, minister of IT and foreign trade in the new Estonian Cabinet sworn in on Monday, informed LETA/BNS.

In connection with the accusations of family violence targeting the new Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Marti Kuusik, law enforcement bodies have started criminal proceedings, Justice Minister Raivo Aeg told the "Aktuaalne kaamera" news program of ETV public television on Monday evening.





"As far as I know, a criminal proceeding has also been started by the present moment to check on these facts, whether they are true or not," the Isamaa minister said.





"We can confirm that on Monday evening the police and the prosecutor's office started criminal proceedings on the basis of the section [of the Penal Code] dealing with physical abuse to check on the Eesti Ekspress story about family violence and the things published in the media. The proceeding is led by the Viru District Prosecutor's Office," spokesperson for the prosecutor's office Jelena Filippova said on Monday evening.





Eesti Ekspress in an article made available to readers on Monday described Kuusik, a minister from the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), as having an alcohol problem and a history of domestic violence committed against his ex-wife.