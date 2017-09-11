Latvia, Legislation
Wednesday, 24.04.2019
Office of Riga City Council city development committee head Roslikovs searched
BC, Riga, 24.04.2019.
On Wednesday, the State Security Service officials conducted searches in the office of Riga City Council city development committee chairman Aleksejs Roslikovs (Harmony), Riga City Council representative Baiba Gailite confirmed.
The State Security Service officials spent about half an hour and visited only the office of Roslikovs. The Riga City Council does not have any more information on the situation.
The Latvian public television reported that Roslikovs, accompanied by security officials, left the Riga City Council.
Roslikovs is not yet answering phone calls, and LETA has not yet managed to contact the State Security Service.
