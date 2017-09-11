Latvia, Legislation, Medicine
Corruption Prevention Bureau searches Riga Hospital No.1, detains three persons
LETA learned from KNAB that the criminal case was launched on April 5 on abuse of official powers and counterfeit of documents.
A hospital official is suspected of abuse of authority while signing procurement agreements, and builder is suspected of forging documents about completed construction works.
12 searchers were carried out and KNAB officials searched a number of documents, storage devices that may contain evidence.
KNAB confirmed that three persons have been detained.
Riga Hospital No.1 belongs to the Riga City Council.
Riga vice mayor Vadims Baranniks (Harmony) confirmed that searches had been conducted also in the office of the hospital’s board member and Riga City Council lawmaker Genadijs Sevastjanovs (Harmony).
Baranniks said that he cannot comment on the criminal procedure, bit confirmed that searches had been conducted in Sevastjanovs’ office, but did not reveal whether he is one of the detained persons.
The hospital’s turnover in 2017 was EUR 15.29 mln, while profit reached EUR 191,433, according to Firmas.lv business database.
