Wednesday, 10.04.2019, 14:38
KNAB wants charges brought against MP Zakatistovs and businessman Tamuzs for large-scale fraud
BC, Riga, 10.04.2019.
The Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has turned to the Prosecutor's Office with the request to bring charges against MP Atis Zakatistovs (KPV LV) and businessman Viesturs Tamuzs, according to information obtained by LETA.
The KNAB informed LETA that during the investigation it was determined that these illegal activities were carried out in the interests of a legal entity, but refrained from going into more specifics.
As reported, KNAB officials this past summer detained MP Artuss Kaimins (KPV LV), Zakatistovs and businessman, Eco Baltic council chairman Viesturs Tamuzs. According to the KNAB statement, the criminal proceedings have been started against these three persons over illegal financing of a political organization, aiding and abetting illegal financing of a political organization, as well as soliciting or accepting illegal financing for a political party. All these offenses are punishable with jail terms, community service or fines.
