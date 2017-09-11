Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Taxation, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.04.2019, 18:30
Directors of two Tokyo City restaurants accused of paying unreported wages
Also, processes on measures to be imposed on two legal entities in whose interest both directors were working and paying unreported wages to employees in large amounts.
LETA learned that the defendants are Dace Gaspazina-Korecka and Guna Rozicka.
The directors of two Tokyo City restaurants decided to pay part of the wage to employees in cash without reporting it in the accountancy system in a time period between April 2017 and December 2017.
In case of one restaurant, the unreported wages amounted to EUR 16,274, thus, causing EUR 12,911 loss to the state – EUR 8,050 in unpaid state social insurance contributions and EUR 4,861 in personal income tax. In case of the second restaurant, the unreported wages amounted to EUR 11,026, thus, causing EUR 8,747 loss to the state – EUR 5,454 in unpaid state social insurance contributions and EUR 3,293 in personal income tax.
Both restaurant directors are accused of committing committing disbursing of work remuneration not indicated in the accounting records, if it has been committed on a significant scale. Such an offense carries a jail term of up to two years.
The court has been handed over to the Riga City Vidzeme Dsitrict Court.
- 01.04.2019 Enterprise Estonia to support 5 clusters with EUR 3 mln
- 01.04.2019 New Opportunities for Business Financing: Rietumu Has Concluded an Agreement with ALTUM
- 01.04.2019 Борьба за власть в Olainfarm дошла до критической отметки
- 01.04.2019 Латвийских бухгалтеров обяжут лицензироваться
- 01.04.2019 В 2018 году пенсионные накопления жителей Латвии в среднем потеряли 5,1%
- 01.04.2019 Министерство не будет инициировать роспуск всей Рижской думы
- 01.04.2019 В 2018 году прибыль страховых компаний в Латвии упала на 22,6%
- 01.04.2019 Число налогоплательщиков-юридических лиц сократилось в Латвии на 8,1%
- 01.04.2019 Летом 2019 года в Латвии
- 01.04.2019 Новые возможности финансирования: Rietumu и ALTUM заключили договор о сотрудничестве