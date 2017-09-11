Banks, Funds, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.03.2019, 10:48
Funds for Trump's election campaign ex-chief might have gone through Lithuania's Swedbank
The website states that evidence collected in cooperation with the Swedish television channel SVT shows that millions went to the company mentioned in the investigation on Manafort's money evasion and secret foreign bank accounts.
According to the website, Manafort received almost 1 mln US dollars into his account in Cyprus in 2012 from a UK-registered company Inlord Sales. The latter received the funds into two accounts, one in Lithuania and one in Latvia, from the account of offshore company Vega Holding in Lithuania. The latter account is also linked to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.
According to SVT's information, the Manafort-linked company received several dozen million US dollars from Vega Holding.
The Lithuanian account might have been opened at Ukio Bankas, the 15min.lt reported. Vega Holding transferred 25.2 million US dollars into this account in 2011.
According to the 15min.lt, offshore company Vega Holding had an account at Swedbank's Lithuanian branch from 2004 until 2014.
- 27.03.2019 Assembly plant for Belarusian Belarus tractors under construction in Lithuania
- 26.03.2019 “Inese Galante Talents” from France, Italy and other European countries will gather in Latvia with support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund
- 26.03.2019 Минздрав Литвы критикует "массовый призыв" делать прививки
- 26.03.2019 Estonia: Narva officials suspected of large-scale corruption
- 26.03.2019 Exelon engineers are once again exploring Lithuania
- 26.03.2019 Klaipeda port posts 9% growth to 8 mln tons in Jan-Feb cargo traffic
- 26.03.2019 В сейм Литвы будут внесены проекты подготовки к жесткому сценарию Brexit
- 26.03.2019 Объемы погрузок в Клайпедском порту в 2019 выросли на 9%
- 25.03.2019 Vilnius' municipal heating supplier VST fires CEO Burokas
- 25.03.2019 Lithuanian Railways' Jan-Feb revenue up 14 %