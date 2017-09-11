EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Fight of the Latvian State Police against pirates of audiovisual content becomes more efficient
For the
first time in Latvia, a person has been convicted of illegal retranslation of
television content. The TV pirate has
been sentenced to 200 hours of community service and has to compensate the
material loss caused to the victims — TV3 and Latvijas Neatkarīgā Televīzija (LNT).
In total,
135 administrative examinations have been carried out and
48 administrative violations cases have been initiated last year,
suggesting of more efficient work by the State Police both in the preparation
for examining and actual examining of the legality of audiovisual content.
As
underlined by the Chief of the State Police, General Ints Ķuzis, the aim of the police last year was to develop
methodology and tactics, he states that Internet is just like a road where the
public order is disturbed sooner or later if there are no police patrols.
Last year
the State Police has terminated operation of two film streaming sites that were
the largest ones in Latvia and published around 2000 films each without
any licence. The total number of registered users in these sites was almost
42,000. One of the sites had received even more than 1 mln film
watching requests a month.
Inspections
carried out by the police in public places in 2018 to check if live sport shows
are broadcast legally have increased the merchants’ awareness on the necessity
to receive licences. As pointed out by Dace
Kotzeva, Executive Director of the
association “For legal content!”, the proactive social campaign “Don't fool
yourself — you’re stealing!” launched last year made the users of illegal
content wake up and think. “When the police turn against illegal content supplier
be it an illegal television connection at home or in a public place during a
live sport broadcast, the person suffering most is the user or sports fan who
is left without television and internet and who is frustrated at the
interrupted broadcast.” D.Kotzeva says that currently merchants are rather
active in applying for licences for live sport broadcast to ensure legal
broadcasting. The number of licences issued for the much-awaited boxing matches
increased three times in comparison with 2017.
