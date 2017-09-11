Fight of the Latvian State Police against pirates of audiovisual content becomes more efficient

In 2018, the State Police has initiated 11 criminal proceedings regarding illegal provision of audiovisual content, 3 criminal proceedings have been transferred for criminal prosecution, and one person has been convicted of illegal retranslation of television content, Mārtiņš Brižs, Deputy Head of Cybercrime Division of the Economic Crime Department /ENAP/ of the State Police, reported BC Iveta Balode from biedrība „Par legālu saturu!”.

Press photo

For the first time in Latvia, a person has been convicted of illegal retranslation of television content. The TV pirate has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service and has to compensate the material loss caused to the victims — TV3 and Latvijas Neatkarīgā Televīzija (LNT).

In total, 135 administrative examinations have been carried out and 48 administrative violations cases have been initiated last year, suggesting of more efficient work by the State Police both in the preparation for examining and actual examining of the legality of audiovisual content.

As underlined by the Chief of the State Police, General Ints Ķuzis, the aim of the police last year was to develop methodology and tactics, he states that Internet is just like a road where the public order is disturbed sooner or later if there are no police patrols.

Last year the State Police has terminated operation of two film streaming sites that were the largest ones in Latvia and published around 2000 films each without any licence. The total number of registered users in these sites was almost 42,000. One of the sites had received even more than 1 mln film watching requests a month.

Inspections carried out by the police in public places in 2018 to check if live sport shows are broadcast legally have increased the merchants’ awareness on the necessity to receive licences. As pointed out by Dace Kotzeva, Executive Director of the association “For legal content!”, the proactive social campaign “Don't fool yourself — you’re stealing!” launched last year made the users of illegal content wake up and think. “When the police turn against illegal content supplier be it an illegal television connection at home or in a public place during a live sport broadcast, the person suffering most is the user or sports fan who is left without television and internet and who is frustrated at the interrupted broadcast.” D.Kotzeva says that currently merchants are rather active in applying for licences for live sport broadcast to ensure legal broadcasting. The number of licences issued for the much-awaited boxing matches increased three times in comparison with 2017.