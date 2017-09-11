Estonian court decides not to return part of Savisaar's assets

The Harju County Court has partially satisfied an appeal by attorney Oliver Naas and returned a part of the assets seized from Edgar Savisaar, former leader of the Center Party and ex-mayor of Tallinn freed from trial on corruption charges due to his bad health, reported LETA/BNS.

The court agreed with Naas that Savisaar must be returned the 300,000 Estonian kroons, or about 19,173 euros, seized from him during a search of his home on Hundisilma Farm in North Estonia, but decided that of the additional 186,000 euros seized, only 106,000 is to be returned to Savisaar.





The court decided that an application filed by state prosecutor Taavi Pern seeking to have 80,000 euros re-seized from Savisaar is justified in relation to the case involving construction businessman Aivar Tuulberg, in which, according to the accusation, the amount given to Savisaar as a bribe was 80,000 euros.





The court also satisfied an application by the prosecutor's office to include Savisaar in subsequent proceedings as a third party.





The court did not review an application by Naas seeking for Savisaar to be compensated for 228,995.74 euros in procedural expenses as pursuant to the court's assessment, the application was not submitted in a timely manner. The same goes for an application seeking for Savisaar to get his pay as mayor in the amount of 131,733 euros and 33 cents which he failed to receive as a result of the criminal proceeding.





The court did not review for the same reason an application by attorney Marko Kairjak representing the city of Tallinn whereby MTU Keskerakond applied for a compensation by the state for Savisaar's legal costs paid by the party.





The county court's rulings can be contested in Tallinn Circuit Court without any hindrance to subsequent proceedings.





Naas told that he will undoubtedly contest the Harju County Court's ruling not to review the application for compensation of legal costs in the Tallinn Circuit Court.





In these complicated proceedings, the defense and representatives of the city of Tallinn understood the issues relating to dates differently from the court, Naas said, adding that the matter simply needs to be contested. With reference to the court's ruling regarding Savisaar's compensation and assets, the situation needs to be analyzed and the possible contestation will be decided shortly, Naas said.





The Supreme Court of Estonia on Dec. 21 last year freed Savisaar from trial on corruption charges due to the poor health of the accused. On the basis of an appeal by attorneys Oliver Naas and Gretta Oltjer-Timberg, the top court annulled a ruling of the Tallinn District Court, which found that Savisaar's trial must be continued with.





The Supreme Court upheld a ruling made earlier by the Harju County Court, with which Savisaar was freed from trial due to his poor health.





The Office of the Prosecutor General brought charges against Savisaar for accepting bribes, money laundering, embezzlement on a large scale, and accepting prohibited donation for the Center Party.





Accusations of giving a bribe have also been lodged against Alexander Kofkin, Vello Kunman, Hillar Teder, Aivar Tuulberg, and the Center Party.





Kalev Kallo, former chairman of the Tallinn city council, was accused of aiding the giving and accepting of a bribe and former politician Villu Reiljan of arranging a bribe for Savisaar.





The hearing of the so-called Savisaar corruption case began in Harju County Court on June 12, 2107 when the defendants said that they understand the charges but do not plead guilty.





Villu Reiljan, former minister of environment, pleaded guilty and the court decided to separate the charges related to him from the bigger case to carry out a compromise procedure as a result of which, Reiljan was to pay the state slightly over 33,000 euros.