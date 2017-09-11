LEG receives EUR 9.3 mln paid by Alstom Power as compensation to Lithuania

The Finance Ministry transferred on Monday around 9.28 mln euros to Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (Lithuanian Energy Production, or LEG) as compensation for damage caused by Alstom Power, a unit of France's Alstom , informed LETA/BNS.

Alstom Power paid the money in 2016 as ordered by a London court in a case in which it was accused of corruption in Lithuania.





LEG, which was then named Lietuvos Elektrine (Lithuanian Power Plant), suffered the damage during the implementation of its fuel gas desulphurization (FGD) project between 2005 and 2009, the Lithuanian company said in a stock exchange release on Tuesday.





LEG said it would use the money to cover part of a bank loan taken for the FGD project.

The outstanding amount of the loan, which was later refinanced, currently stands at 27.9 mln euros, Lietuvos Energija, the owner of LEG, told.





Lietuvos Elektrine and Alstom Power signed a 208-mln-euro contract in 2005.





In 2016, a British court ordered Alstom Power, which pleaded guilty to corruption, to pay a total of 18 mln pounds in fines and almost 11 mln pounds (13 mln euros) in damages to the Lithuanian government.





In December 2018, three former employees of Alstom and its Swedish unit were handed prison sentences for bribing Lithuanian officials.





Alstom's energy unit is now part of the US giant General Electric.