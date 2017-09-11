Corruption, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.02.2019, 22:04
Police have probably detained former Corruption Prevention Bureau's chief Vilnitis
State Police spokeswoman Ilze Jurevica would not comment to LETA whether Vilnitis has been detained.
“The State Police engages in various investigative activities and detains various persons on a daily basis. We cannot give more extensive comments on your information about particular persons’ possible offenses. The State Police will inform the public about ongoing investigations as soon as it is possible without compromising the respective investigation,” police representatives said.
Vilnitis’ did not answer calls on Monday as his phone was switched off.
Vilnitis became KNAB chief in 2009, but Saeima dismissed him in 2011. Before his sacking, a special panel set up by Prosecutor General Eriks Kalnmeiers assessed Vilnitis’ job performance for three months before coming to the conclusion that he had to sacked as he had made too many mistakes as head of the Corruption Prevention Bureau.
In 2017 local elections, Vilnitis ran for Riga mayor on the Latvian Social Democratic Workers’ Party ticket.
According to information available at Firmas.lv business database, Vilnitis owns two companies – Information Agency and NV & Co. Information on the State Police’s website shows that Information Agency is a licensed detective agency.
Information Agency reported EUR 72,550 in 2018 turnover and a loss of EUR 52,754. NV & Co posted EUR 36,000 in turnover and a profit of EUR 10,960 for 2018.
Vilnitis also has a valid detective’s certificate which expires on February 14, 2019.
