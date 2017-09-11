Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 31.01.2019, 08:21
Revenue Service dismantles major marijuana growing operation on the outskirts of Riga
Besides the large amount of marijuana, the police also confiscated EUR 9,000 in cash.
The operation was started about a year ago, and the gang running the operation could have earned about EUR 1 mln, said Podins.
The police also detained all members of the gang - not just the growers, but also couriers and dealers. "Five persons have the status of a suspect, two have been arrested. One of the leaders of the gang has a conviction for robbery," said Podins.
Officers luckily avoided an armed standoff as the gang members were armed - the police also seized several Makarov and TT pistols, a Kalashnikov rifle, 454 cartridges and explosives, as well as various equipment for growing marijuana.
"The guns were most probably meant for self-defense, but we have reasons to believe that the weapons were used in criminal activities in the past, which is why the weapons are now analyzed by experts," said Podins.
The Tax and Customs Police also arrested a BMW and a Jaguar automobile, several motorcycles, quad bikes, expensive wristwatches, jewelry, and one property.
According to Podins, the gang leaders are 45 to 50 years old, while all other gang members were born in the 1990s.
- 30.01.2019 Рижский порт зафиксировал рекорды в нескольких группах грузов в 2018 году
- 30.01.2019 ПМ: вопрос о роспуске Рижской думы должен решать министр охраны среды и регионального развития
- 30.01.2019 Годовой прирост ВВП Латвии в четвертом квартале по предварительным данным составил 5%
- 30.01.2019 Оборот розничной торговли в Латвии в 2018 году вырос на 4%
- 30.01.2019 In 2018, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 4.0%
- 30.01.2019 Latvia's GDP up 5% in Q4 - provisional results
- 30.01.2019 KNAB officers leave Usakovs' home without taking the mayor along
- 30.01.2019 KNAB обыскал Ушакова и оставил дома
- 30.01.2019 Кредитование в Rietumu: что нового, перспективного?
- 30.01.2019 Lending at Rietumu: What Is New and Promising?