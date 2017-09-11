Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 30.01.2019, 13:45
KNAB carrying out search in offices of Riga Mayor Usakovs
According to LETA sources, the searches are being carried out in Usakovs' offices, as well as his residence.
The KNAB informed LETA today that it is carrying out ''operational activities'' at the Riga City Council today, and that it will not comment on this in any more detail at the moment.
LETA observed that the officers arrived at the Riga City Council this afternoon, and conducted a search of the mayor's offices.
KNAB officers were seen exiting the building with confiscated documents, laptops, computers etc.
LETA was able to question the head of the Riga City Council's Legal Department, who said that he is not competent answering any questions on what is happening at the City Council at the moment.
Meanwhile, the head of Harmony's Saeima group Janis Urbanovics told LETA that he does not know anything about the searches. He said that he has unsuccessfully attempted to contact Usakovs.
Urbanovis expects an explanation from investigators, and hopes that all of this is just a misunderstanding.
- 30.01.2019 Lending at Rietumu: What Is New and Promising?
- 30.01.2019 Мэр Даугавпилса Элксниньш: "Город находится на грани выживания! Куда мы катимся?"
- 30.01.2019 Сотрудники KNAB провели обыски в кабинете и по месту жительства мэра Риги Нила Ушакова
- 30.01.2019 KNAB пришел в Рижскую думу
- 30.01.2019 KNAB officers arrive at Riga City Council
- 30.01.2019 Опрос: большая часть жителей Латвии не участвует в жизни страны
- 30.01.2019 Рейрс: бюджет 2019 года будет техническим бюджетом
- 30.01.2019 Over a year construction costs in Latvia grew by 5.6%
- 30.01.2019 University of Latvia's new House of Science opens in Riga's Tornakalns
- 30.01.2019 Эксперт из США: поправить репутацию Латвии помогут несколько криминальных процессов