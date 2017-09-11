Latvia, Legislation

KNAB officers arrive at Riga City Council

BC, Riga, 30.01.2019.
Officers from the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) have arrived at the Riga City Council, where they are carrying out operational activities, LETA has found out.

LETA has also found out it is currently not possible to access the area outside the offices of Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs (Harmony), which usually is accessible.




