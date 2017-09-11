Audit Office asks Latvian residents to report useless infrastructure development projects

he State Audit Office is asking residents to report what they believe to be useless facilities in their municipalities, that is, different sports facilities, culture centers, educational institutions, reconstructed streets sections and other facilities that cost their local governments a lot of money but whose usefulness and sustainability was questionable from the very start, the Audit Office told LETA.

In the Audit Office's opinion, useless infrastructure projects in local governments are such facilities that were questionable since their inception, taking into account, for instance, the local government's population, the facility's location and upkeep. Residents can reports such facilities by filling out an anonymous questionnaire or submitting their reports via social networks.





This information will be of great use to the Audit Office in assessing local government's infrastructure development projects. The Audit Office wants to help local governments weigh all risks in order to avoid getting into debt by rejecting projects that may not be viable.





The current audit concerns all municipalities, large and small, with the focus on those local governments that have implemented or are planning to implement major infrastructure development projects. If too many reports are received from residents, information they provide will still be useful during the Audit Office's future audits.





The ongoing audit of local governments' infrastructure development projects and financing thereof began at the end of 2018.