Internal Security Bureau official detained in criminal procedure for first time
IDB spokeswoman Diana Petersa said that this is the first time an Internal Security Bureau official is detained in a criminal procedure.
She said that IDB in line with its internal control measures identified risk information about possible connection of its official with a crime unrelated with the bureau’s functions and the officials direct duties. In order to prevent doubts about independent and objective investigation, the information was handed over to KNAB.
IBD has terminated the labor contract with the suspected official.
KNAB and IBD will reveal more information on the case only when it does not interfere with investigation.
IDB launched operations in November 2015. IBD is in charge of investigating crimes committed by interior sector officials and employees.
