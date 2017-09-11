Crime, Estonia, Legislation, Lithuania
Estonian court places suspected Lithuanian car thief under arrest
Aro Siinmaa, district prosecutor at the South District
Prosecutor's Office, said that the district prosecutor's office on
Thursday sought custody for the Lithuanian national as suspect in the theft of
five cars and one attempted theft.
The court decided to satisfy the request, spokespeople for
the district prosecutor's office said.
The spokespeople added that the second person sought in
connection with the thefts apparently managed to return to Lithuania. The identity
of that person is known to the police and work continues to achieve his
arrest.
The man who appeared in court on Thursday was arrested
during a large-scale operation launched in South Estonia early on
Wednesday. The police had to fire warning shots in the air to make the
arrest.
The events got their start at around 2:30 a.m., when the
alarm center received a call from a resident informing about suspicious
activity by two men in the courtyard of a house on Paasukese street,
Tartu.
Noticing the approaching police patrol, two male suspects
fled the scene. It was established that the men had been attempting to start a
BMW car parked in the area, but without success. A Honda found by the police
parked with a working engine at a distance of about one hundred meters had been
stolen from a Kungla street address, also in Tartu, shortly before by keyless
theft.
As a result of interference by the police, neither of the
cars was stolen.
Rain Vosman, head of the service for the investigation of
organized and serious crimes at the South Prefecture of the Police and border
Guard Board, said on Wednesday that a police operation was started immediately
to catch the two men in dark clothing who had fled the scene hiding their
face.
At 5:30 a.m., a police patrol noticed two men moving on foot
on Rebase street not far from Emajogi river whom they had grounds to link to
the attempted car theft.
"Noticing the police, they attempted to flee and did
not react to repeated orders to stop. To stop the men, an officer of the patrol
fired three warning shots into the air from their service weapon. They managed
to detain one of the men immediately after that. The police established that
the man is a 22-year-old citizen of Lithuania. The search for the second young
man and potential other persons linked to the criminal offense continues,"
Vosman said.
Based on the evidence gathered so far, police have reasons
to believe that the same individuals are linked also to the car thefts
committed in the southwestern Estonian city Parnu recently.
