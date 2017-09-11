Banks, Corruption, Latvia, Legislation, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 09:49
CPB holding Rimsevics on suspicion of bribe taking and providing false information to US authorities
The KNAB believes that Rimsevics met with
the bank's owner Ernests Bernis
several years ago and proposed he use specific lobbyists to represent his
interests abroad, but Bernis refused an used his own lobbyists. He perceived
Rimsevics' offer as request for a bribe. The KNAB believes that Rimsevics then provided false information to
U.S. authorities about the ABLV Bank
as revenge.
Using this
information provided by Rimsevics, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network of the of the U.S. Treasury Department (FinCEN) released a report about ABLV
Bank, blaming it for carrying money laundering and bribery activities.
Taking into account that the bank was forced to shut down after the release of
the report, the KNAB believes these
were very serious consequences.
LETA also
has found out that FinCEN's report
about ABLV Bank included false information provided by Rimsevics.
