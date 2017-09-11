CPB holding Rimsevics on suspicion of bribe taking and providing false information to US authorities

The Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) is holding Bank of Latvia President Ilmars Rimsevics on suspicion of bribe-taking and providing false information to U.S. authorities in connection with the activities of ABLV Bank, informs LETA.

The KNAB believes that Rimsevics met with the bank's owner Ernests Bernis several years ago and proposed he use specific lobbyists to represent his interests abroad, but Bernis refused an used his own lobbyists. He perceived Rimsevics' offer as request for a bribe. The KNAB believes that Rimsevics then provided false information to U.S. authorities about the ABLV Bank as revenge.





Using this information provided by Rimsevics, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the of the U.S. Treasury Department (FinCEN) released a report about ABLV Bank, blaming it for carrying money laundering and bribery activities. Taking into account that the bank was forced to shut down after the release of the report, the KNAB believes these were very serious consequences.





LETA also has found out that FinCEN's report about ABLV Bank included false information provided by Rimsevics.